Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Permanent TSB Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

ILPMY stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.