HSBC Downgrades Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HEGIF opened at $7.38 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $8.90.
About Hengan International Group
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.