HSBC Downgrades Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HEGIF opened at $7.38 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

