BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.71 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

