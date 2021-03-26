Financial Survey: Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) versus ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flutter Entertainment and ITOCHU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 3 4 4 0 2.09 ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and ITOCHU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $2.73 billion 14.46 $183.87 million $1.91 59.07 ITOCHU $101.26 billion 0.48 $4.61 billion $6.19 10.53

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Flutter Entertainment. ITOCHU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU 4.47% 11.84% 4.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Flutter Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company also operates HRTV, a horseracing television network; and Timeform and Sporting Life editorial online site, as well as offers treasury; risk management; and horse racing broadcasting and advanced deposit wagering services. It provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, and adjarabet.com websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, TVG, FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars, and Adjarabet brands; and BetStars, Sky Bet, BetEasy, Sky Vegas, FOX Bet, Full Tilt, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, Junglee Games, and Oddschecker brands online, as well as betting shops, and live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in May 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong. The company was founded by Chubei Itoh in 1858 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

