Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $146.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

