Analyzing Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unicharm and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 5.64% 7.58% 4.80% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Unicharm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unicharm and Eutelsat Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.55 billion 3.82 $424.28 million $0.14 60.29 Eutelsat Communications $1.41 billion 2.01 $329.20 million $1.42 8.59

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Communications. Eutelsat Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Unicharm and Eutelsat Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 1 1 1 0 2.00 Eutelsat Communications 0 2 3 0 2.60

Summary

Unicharm beats Eutelsat Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; wet tissues and cosmetic puffs under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands; and masks; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; and nursing care products that include tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications S.A. provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services. In addition, it provides data to corporate and Internet networks, Internet of Things, and machine to machine applications, as well as backhaul and trunking solutions that enable remote communities to access the IP backbone or global voice traffic with a seamless interface. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves broadcasters, companies, video service providers, telecom operators, Internet service providers, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.