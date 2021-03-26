Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Lion stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lion will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

