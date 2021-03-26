PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PTAIY opened at $7.48 on Monday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

