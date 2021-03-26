PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PTAIY opened at $7.48 on Monday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Story: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.