$723.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce sales of $723.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.00 million and the lowest is $714.80 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $701.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

LECO opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.