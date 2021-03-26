MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MPSYF opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $140.65.
MorphoSys Company Profile
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.