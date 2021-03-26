OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.03. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $52.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

