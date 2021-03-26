$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.39.

LULU stock opened at $306.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.52. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $399.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

