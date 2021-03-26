Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $315.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.09.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $295.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $192.00 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

