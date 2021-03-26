Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

