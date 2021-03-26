ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) PT Raised to $10.00

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.03. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

