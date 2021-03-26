ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) PT Raised to $10.00

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.03. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.