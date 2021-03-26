HSBC Lowers Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to Hold

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENGIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

