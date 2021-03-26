NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBSPF. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.78.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

