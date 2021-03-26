SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSE alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Investec raised SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. SSE has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSE (SSEZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.