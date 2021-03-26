SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SALRF. Danske downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pareto Securities cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

SALRF stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

