SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get SMC alerts:

OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.99. SMC has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.