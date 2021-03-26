Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce sales of $242.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.80 million to $243.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $165.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,683,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock valued at $94,669,312. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $331.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.50. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

