Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $46.97 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,553,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

