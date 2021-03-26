Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.58 on Monday. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.
