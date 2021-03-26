Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.58 on Monday. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the period. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

