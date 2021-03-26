Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.77.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $317.62 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of -378.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

