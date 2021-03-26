Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) PT Lowered to $4.00

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

