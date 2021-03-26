Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. Snap has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

