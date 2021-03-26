Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

SIEGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

