Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

