Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.20

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 40649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

