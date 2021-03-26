Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $9.67. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 76,516 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Security National Financial news, Director H. Craig Moody sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,124. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

