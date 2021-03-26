Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. 1,768,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,933,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$244.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

