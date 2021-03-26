ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.40

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.28 ($0.11). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 8.61 ($0.11), with a volume of 620,925 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £21.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

