Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.48. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1,461 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

