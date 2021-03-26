Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.48. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1,461 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.92.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
