Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $87.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $53.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.