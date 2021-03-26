Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

