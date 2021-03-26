TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Raised to $17.75

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.50 to $17.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Beacon Securities increased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

