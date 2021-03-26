AlphaValue Upgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to “Sell”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Volkswagen stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

