SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SGS stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. SGS has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.06%.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

