SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
SGS stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. SGS has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.
