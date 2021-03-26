Head-To-Head Comparison: Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) vs. Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synacor and Eventure Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synacor currently has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Synacor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synacor is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Volatility and Risk

Synacor has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synacor and Eventure Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.71 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synacor.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

