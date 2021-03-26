Cormark Weighs in on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, March 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Cormark has a “Tender” rating and a $16.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$11.01 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$3.72 and a 52 week high of C$13.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

