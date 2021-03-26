Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,280,138. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

