First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $168.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

