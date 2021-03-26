Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

