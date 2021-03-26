Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

