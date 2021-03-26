Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Alstom stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

