Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Aviva has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

