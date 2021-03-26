Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.88 ($192.79).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €169.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

