FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $17.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.29. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Shares of CP stock opened at $353.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.73. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $205.26 and a one year high of $385.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $581,447,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

