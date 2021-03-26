Head-To-Head Survey: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares eHealth and GoHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $506.20 million 3.49 $66.89 million $3.50 19.49 GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for eHealth and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 4 8 0 2.67 GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91

eHealth currently has a consensus target price of $109.23, indicating a potential upside of 60.14%. GoHealth has a consensus target price of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 84.35%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than eHealth.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth 12.59% 11.13% 8.95% GoHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

eHealth beats GoHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include medicare advantage, medicare supplement, and medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance ecommerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About GoHealth

There is no company description available for Gohealth Inc.

