FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

